2019 Infiniti QX50 gets fancy-pants Autograph interior

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 has primarily garnered attention around car enthusiast circles for its variable compression engine. It's a marvel of engineering that uniquely changes its compression ratio to maximize power and fuel efficiency. It can also switch between Atkinson and regular combustion cycles, utilize multi-point or direct injection, it's turbocharged, and even features an electric motor that controls the variable compression ratio.
Nifty stuff, but it seems likely that all that technobabble will make the average buyer of Infiniti's new compact SUV go crosseyed. It may not even be mentioned.
"It has an engine? Great, let me see the inside."
Well, dear car shopper who doesn't give a hoot about the greasy bits, have we got a bit of QX50 news for you. Infiniti has announced the QX50 Autograph package, a special $2,000 option with a seriously upgraded interior. Fancier materials and unique color schemes were selected, drawing inspiration from luxury beach resorts and the latest Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report. It's probably best to turn things over to the press release at this point.
"Starting with warmer color tones, the rich chocolate brown replicates wood applications in the (beach) resort and the surrounding trees, followed by a creamy off-white representing the sand on a beach. The highlights of a cooler dark navy blue on the center console, reminiscent of ocean water, strike the proper balance between warm and cool, creating a comfortable, yet invigorating environment."
Have you gone crosseyed? Well, now you know how it feels when describing the greasy bits to a non car person.
Those cream, brown and blue bits are the colors pulled from Pantone, which, respectively, are known as "Coconut Milk," "Emperador" and "Sailor Blue." In the QX50, that Sailor Blue is applied to the center console, dash and doors in Ultrasuede. The Emperador brown is on the steering wheel, leather-wrapped dash top and doors, outer portions of the seats and the lower door portions. Coconut Milk is used as inspiration for the creamy dash color and the seat leather, which is diamond-quilted and contrast-stitched. There's also open-pore wood trim.
Though I made light of this, the QX50 Autograph interior is actually quite striking. As Infiniti points out, consumers are starting to embrace color, which is worth celebrating. Give me Coconut Milk, Emperador and Sailor Blue over beige, grey and black any day. It could certainly be a reason someone chooses the QX50 over one of its competitors.
To get the Autograph interior, though, you have to specify the range-topping QX50 Essential trim level. The $7,500 Sensory package and $550 ProAssist package are required with it, so you're looking at a price tag of at least $54,395 to get the most fashionable QX50 available.
