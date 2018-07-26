Toyota Supra captured on video testing at the 'Ring

YouTube channel Automotive Mike is constantly posting videos of prototype cars lapping the Nürburgring. It's great to follow if you're a fan of poring over spy photos and videos like we are. Today the channel released a video of the upcoming Toyota Supra. The nearly five-minute long video gives us a great look at the new car. Even better, you can hear the roar of the new BMW-sourced turbocharged inline-six.
Visually, it's difficult to see anything that we haven't already seen in past spy shots. The real treat here is to simply watch the car move and dance. We also get some close up audio of the car idling, though the drivers are careful not to give the car too many revs. Once it hits the track, it sounds like they're mostly running at full force.
We still don't know when the car will hit showrooms, but expect something official in the next few months.
