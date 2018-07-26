This foldable canoe makes traveling a breeze

Scratch your origami itch and your canoeing itch at the same time

Jul 26th 2018 at 8:06PM
Mycanoe is a high performance canoe that travels in a carrying case. It can assemble into a 14 ft. canoe in 10 minutes.

Transcript: Origami foldable canoe. Mycanoe is a high performance canoe that travels in a carrying case. It folds into a 37" x 25" box making it possible to transport in compact cars. It assembles into a 14 ft. canoe in 10 minutes and disassembles in half the time. It's manufacturer rated for 20,000 fold cycles. This award winning canoe took 3 years to create. The canoe's total weight is 52 lbs and can carry a maximum load of 440 pounds. Additional accessories transform the canoe into a rowboat or increase the max load to 750 pounds. Learn more at oricanoe.com

