McLaren names future Hyper-GT the Speedtail

McLaren has announced the official name for its upcoming "Hyper-GT", which it has teased numerous times. The car, designed to beat the original McLaren F1's 243 mph top speed, will be called the Speedtail, according to a statement released by the company on Wednesday; up until now, it has been referred to as the BP23.
Earlier, McLaren had disclosed that the car would be known by a proper name "rather than an alphanumeric nomenclature," and Speedtail sounds like a fitting choice. There will only be 106 Speedtails built, and all are already spoken for despite the car's daunting $2.1 million price tag. McLaren says the Speedtail will not only be the fastest McLaren built, but also the most luxurious.
Like the legendary F1 of the 1990s, the Speedtail will have a central driving position, where the driver is flanked by passenger seats, but as a sign of the times, the powertrain will be hybrid. All of the Speedtails will be customized to the future owners' tastes by McLaren's Special Operations outfit, and production is slated to begin at late 2019. The 106-car production number is yet another hat-tip to the original McLaren F1.
