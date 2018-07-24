NASCAR's Joey Logano has fun both on and off the track

Joey Logano is a NASCAR ace, taking his first win in his third race when he was just 18 years old. Since then, he's racked up more than a dozen other wins, including the 2015 Daytona 500. Going slow or taking it easy is not in his nature. Take a look at his workout routine. Still, Logano isn't all business, all the time. Just watch him pal around with Autoblog's "Translogic" host Jonathan Buckley.
Sliced Bread — Logano's nickname since he was a teenager — and Bucko have a go at video games, basketball, shuffleboard and cooler racing. It seems Logano's skills on the track translate to other things, too. "I want to win anything I can anytime I can," Logano told Bucko.
He said he doesn't plan to lighten up with his newborn son, either. "It's important to learn how to lose," he said. "It's important to learn how to win. My dad never let me win."
Sliced Bread — Logano's nickname since he was a teenager — and Bucko have a go at video games, basketball, shuffleboard and cooler racing. It seems Logano's skills on the track translate to other things, too. "I want to win anything I can anytime I can," Logano told Bucko.
He said he doesn't plan to lighten up with his newborn son, either. "It's important to learn how to lose," he said. "It's important to learn how to win. My dad never let me win."