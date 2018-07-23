Elon Musk settles dispute over farting unicorn image

Tom Edwards, the Colorado-based artist who designed Elon Musk's favorite farting unicorn image, has agreed to a settlement with the Tesla chief over the use of a similar drawing featured on Musk's Twitter page and as an icon on Tesla's in-car infotainment system. According to Edwards' website, the agreement with Tesla "resolves our issues in a way that everyone feels good about," thereby clearing up "some misunderstandings that led to this escalating" in the first place.
Those misunderstandings started after Musk tweeted an image in February of 2017 of the original coffee mug that Edwards designed with the humorous unicorn, saying it was "maybe my favourite mug ever." A month later, Musk tweeted a hand-drawn version of the farting unicorn that was not drawn or approved by Edwards, then included this second copied image as an icon for the sketchpad app that's part of Tesla's infotainment system. The image was also included in Tesla's annual holiday card last year.
Earlier this year, Edwards' daughter took to Twitter in an attempt to negotiate payment for the use of the whimsical unicorn. Musk tweeted back, "He can sue for money if he wants, but that's kinda lame." Those tweets have since been deleted.
Fortunately, everything now seems peachy between the two. Edwards says that he's "always been a Tesla fan," and Musk tweeted a link to Edwards' blog post on the settlement with some appropriate emoji art. So it seems everything is again happy in magical farting unicorn coffee mug land. Now, if only the rest of Musk's recent foibles could be so easily resolved. ...
