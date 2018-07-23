U.S. Coast Guard raises duck boat after deadly sinking in Missouri

A team of divers and workers on land from the U.S. Coast Guard have successfully raised the duck boat that sank last week on Table Rock Lake in Missouri, killing 17 passengers. The vehicle sunk about 80 feet into the water and was lifted out with a floating crane.
The amphibious duck boat, which was operated by Ripley Entertainment's Ride the Duck tours, will be shipped to investigators at the National Transportation Safety Board. The vehicle's black box data recorder has been recovered and is in the hands of federal investigators, who will attempt to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether its operators were aware of the weather forecast before setting out on the water.
Duck boats, which are based on the DUKW military vehicle originally designed in 1942 to carry goods and personnel over land and water, have been involved in a number of noteworthy tragedies. In addition to the 17 deaths in Missouri, there have been 26 deaths in the past 20 years in duck boats used for tourism and sightseeing tours. The design of the vehicle's canopy has been cited by previous NTSB reports as a significant safety risk.
