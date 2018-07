Terrafugia Transition flying car going on sale next year

The next batch of test vehicles gets some valuable upgrades, including a hybrid mode that uses a lithium-iron-phosphate battery. A "boost" feature gives the Transition a brief surge of extra power when flying, which will surely be helpful for overtaking in crowded skies (we're winking, if you can't tell).The remodeled interior gets better seats, a new user interface and more cargo space, along with improved seatbelts and airbags . On the road, it'll use a three-camera system for a better view out the rear of the car.Terrafugia has also announced that it has partnered with new suppliers. It's working with Dynon to source its electric flight information systems, and BRS for a full-frame parachute system. Terrafugia says the Transition will comply with both Federal Aviation Administration FAA ) and National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA ) safety rules.Following the Transition, Terrafugia — which is owned by Volvo's parent company Geely — is planning a vertical-takeoff-and-landing ( VTOL ) aircraft called the TF-2.