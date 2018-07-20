Junkyard Gem: 1984 Maserati Biturbo

The first affordable Maserati sold in the United States, the Maserati Biturbo was a properly finicky, high-maintenance Italian machine that took the most magical word of the 1980s and doubled it. Biturbo projects are quite affordable today, so affordable that most of them seem to end up in U-Wrench-It yards before they get back on the road. Here's a well-abused '84 coupe, spotted in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Carbureted turbocharging setups never did work all that well for street use, at least not compared to the results attained with modern electronic fuel injection. The early US-market Biturbo had a non-intercooled blow-through twin-turbo setup with a single Weber carburetor, and getting one to run well took a lot of expertise and patience.
1984 was the first model year for the Biturbo in North America, and perhaps Joe Walsh's hit 1978 song convinced buyers that they'd be doing 185 mph soon enough.
In fact, the 1984 Biturbo had 185 horsepower. Coincidence? Meanwhile, that year's Nissan 300ZX Turbo made 200 horsepower and cost $18,199, versus the Biturbo's $26,874. The BMW 528e cost $24,565 that year, but its naturally-aspirated engine generated a mere 121 horses.
Prior to getting mashed by a forklift in the junkyard, this car languished in a low-end used-car lot with a Geo Spectrum-grade price tag.
Well, at least it didn't get stolen.
This seems an accurate portrayal of Biturbo Life.
