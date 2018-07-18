First U.S. McLaren Senna has green carbon fiber body

The McLaren Senna is one of the hottest cars of 2018. Named after one of the greatest racing drivers, the British automaker's latest and greatest is an immensely fast machine. It certainly looks the part, too, with a giant rear wing, shin walloping front splitter and all manner of other aero aids. Today, McLaren released a batch of images of the first car heading to North America, and it's finished in one of the most beautiful shades of carbon fiber we've ever seen.
Some lucky owner in New York City will be taking delivery of a new Senna with emerald green bare carbon-fiber bodywork and a white-leather interior. The car, like all bespoke McLaren models, was customized through McLaren Special Operations. The car bares the MSO logo on the headrests. Nearly every exterior panel is finished in green. McLaren says the bodywork consists of 67 panels and takes nearly 1,000 hours to produce. Other exterior design touches include blue and red wheel locks and ball-polished wheels.
The Senna is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 789 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. It can hit 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds and 124 mph in 6.8 seconds. There isn't much mass to move around thanks to a dry weight of just 2,641 pounds.
Related Video:
Some lucky owner in New York City will be taking delivery of a new Senna with emerald green bare carbon-fiber bodywork and a white-leather interior. The car, like all bespoke McLaren models, was customized through McLaren Special Operations. The car bares the MSO logo on the headrests. Nearly every exterior panel is finished in green. McLaren says the bodywork consists of 67 panels and takes nearly 1,000 hours to produce. Other exterior design touches include blue and red wheel locks and ball-polished wheels.
The Senna is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 789 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. It can hit 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds and 124 mph in 6.8 seconds. There isn't much mass to move around thanks to a dry weight of just 2,641 pounds.
Related Video: