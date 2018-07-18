Alabama student walks 20 miles to work; impressed boss gives him a car

A lot of things can go wrong on the first day at any new job. But as first-day work fiascoes go, Walter Carr has everyone beat when it comes to one wild idea, a lot of perseverance, and some sore feet. The 20-year-old student's 2003 Nissan Altima broke down the day before he was to start a new job with Bellhops Moving Co. That's when Carr took matters into this own hands — and onto his own two feet — by deciding to make the 20-mile trek from his home, near Birmingham, Ala., to the next morning's job site 20 miles away.
According to The Washington Post, Carr's options began to unravel the day before, when he couldn't find someone to drive him to his new job. Seemingly out of alternatives, Carr started mapping (and napping), to get ready for the long walk.
"I sat there and I thought, 'How can I get to my job? What streets would I walk through? How long would it take me to get there?'" Carr told The Washington Post. When he determined it would take roughly seven hours to arrive on time, he took an early evening nap, so that he could start the voyage in the wee hours.
He made it to Pelham, Ala., sometime around 4 a.m., according to AL.com, but still had several hours of walking ahead. That's when a police officer found Carr resting in a bank parking lot. After hearing the story about the job and his not wanting to be late on his first day, the officer treated him to breakfast and dropped him off a couple miles closer to work. A shift change meant the officer couldn't finish the drive, but he promised someone would be along in a few hours to help.
Carr started walking again around 5:30 a.m., since he was worried he might not make it after all. Luckily, another officer soon pulled up who knew about Carr's epic travels. He drove him the last several miles to the job, where Carr was the first of the Bellhops moving team to arrive at the home of Chris and Jenny Lamey. The couple had been busy preparing for the move when a knock on the door led to their introduction to Pelham police officers, and one very tired Walter Carr.
After learning about his dedication and determination to get to work, Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin called Carr to thank him and said he'd like to meet. It's no surprise that Carr apparently walked the 20 minutes to the meeting.
That's when Marklin surprised the industrious young man by handing him the keys to the CEO's own 2014 Ford Escape SUV. Carr was visibly stunned and all but speechless.
Carr plans to graduate from Lawson State Community College in December with an associate's degree in health sciences. After that, he aspires to join the Marines and then enter a four-year college once he returns from the service.
The ordeal has not only left Carr with a new set of wheels and a great story, the whole experience could serve him well in his future college endeavors. So what's his intended area of study? Physical therapy, of course.
Related Video:
According to The Washington Post, Carr's options began to unravel the day before, when he couldn't find someone to drive him to his new job. Seemingly out of alternatives, Carr started mapping (and napping), to get ready for the long walk.
"I sat there and I thought, 'How can I get to my job? What streets would I walk through? How long would it take me to get there?'" Carr told The Washington Post. When he determined it would take roughly seven hours to arrive on time, he took an early evening nap, so that he could start the voyage in the wee hours.
He made it to Pelham, Ala., sometime around 4 a.m., according to AL.com, but still had several hours of walking ahead. That's when a police officer found Carr resting in a bank parking lot. After hearing the story about the job and his not wanting to be late on his first day, the officer treated him to breakfast and dropped him off a couple miles closer to work. A shift change meant the officer couldn't finish the drive, but he promised someone would be along in a few hours to help.
Carr started walking again around 5:30 a.m., since he was worried he might not make it after all. Luckily, another officer soon pulled up who knew about Carr's epic travels. He drove him the last several miles to the job, where Carr was the first of the Bellhops moving team to arrive at the home of Chris and Jenny Lamey. The couple had been busy preparing for the move when a knock on the door led to their introduction to Pelham police officers, and one very tired Walter Carr.
After learning about his dedication and determination to get to work, Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin called Carr to thank him and said he'd like to meet. It's no surprise that Carr apparently walked the 20 minutes to the meeting.
That's when Marklin surprised the industrious young man by handing him the keys to the CEO's own 2014 Ford Escape SUV. Carr was visibly stunned and all but speechless.
Carr plans to graduate from Lawson State Community College in December with an associate's degree in health sciences. After that, he aspires to join the Marines and then enter a four-year college once he returns from the service.
The ordeal has not only left Carr with a new set of wheels and a great story, the whole experience could serve him well in his future college endeavors. So what's his intended area of study? Physical therapy, of course.
Related Video: