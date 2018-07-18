2018 Ford F-150 and F-Series trucks on pace for record sales

Despite some setbacks with production earlier this year, the 2018 Ford F-150 and F-Series trucks as a whole are on pace for record sales in 2018. That's according to Automotive News, which reports that F-Series sales for the first six months of 2018 have already eclipsed the first six-month sales from 2004, the F-150's best year ever. In 2004, Ford sold 939,511 F-Series trucks. If the 2018 pace keeps up, sales could reach an estimated 941,100 units.
In the first half of 2018, Ford sold more than 450,000 F-Series trucks. That comes out to about one sale every 35 seconds. The pace seems likely to continue. In the past, 52 percent of F-Series sales have come in the second half of the year. The new models roll in, so dealers offer incentives to get the previous model-year trucks out the door.
If you're in the market for a new truck, you may want to hold off until the 2019 model hits dealer lots. It won't be that much different than the 2018 model, which received a light refresh and an optional new Power Stroke diesel engine. We might favor the new Ram 1500 here at Autoblog, but the current F-150 is a fantastic truck.
Ford was hit with production issues earlier this year. A fire at a supplier's facility temporarily halted production assembly plants in Missouri and Michigan. The issue was resolved when Ford flew an 87,000-pound die from England to Michigan on a massive Russian-built Antonov cargo plane.
In addition to the new Ram, Ford will have to compete against the upcoming 2019 Chevy Silverado and 2019 GMC Sierra.
