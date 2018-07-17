New Orleans Saints player helps flip G-Wagen that falls off parking garage

Imagine having Sunday brunch and then hearing a Mercedes-Benz G-Class slam into the street from atop a parking garage. That's what happened to New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, who was reportedly one of the first people on the scene as a man in his 20s accidentally drove his Benz over the edge from the building's fourth floor.
After hearing what sounded like an explosion, Loewen realized the G-Class had fallen from the garage and landed on its roof. To prevent aggravating a crash victim's injuries, you're not supposed to pull them from a car or jostle them unless they're in immediate danger, say from a vehicle fire. But in this case the man appeared to be pinned by the weight of the wreckage and was screaming, so Loewen and some 10 other people pushed the truck back onto its tires. The Times-Picauyne newspaper reports that Loewen pulled the truck's door from its hinges, reaching in to confirm the unnamed man was conscious and responding. No one else was injured, and the driver was alone in the vehicle.
In all, Loewen said the incident lasted a couple minutes but left a lasting effect on him.
"It was life-changing, man," Loewen told ESPN.
"I'd say giving life, saving life, taking life or risking life are about the only time your heart's gonna beat like that. There's not many things that can do for you ... Just the feeling you get after something like that, I mean, I felt like I was in a movie. At the time, I had extreme confidence. I had no hesitation at all about what needed to be done. And it was just that kind of feeling and the adrenaline pumping. I mean, that's life to the fullest right there. I felt like I was being led by God to go help that man."
The Times-Picauyne says the cause for the accident is still unclear, and NOPD is investigating the matter. It's not known how badly the driver was injured, but NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney says the man is expected to survive.
Information from Reuters was used in this report.
