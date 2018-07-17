2020 Hyundai Sonata spied hustling around the Nurburgring

A month after spotting our first 2020 Hyundai Sonata test mule in Las Vegas, another example has cropped up thousands of miles away in Germany. The car was spotted on the Nërburgring by one of our spy photographers. This version of the midsize family sedan featured less camouflage, as well as a roll cage and racing seats. Don't expect those features on the production model.
What you can expect from the production model is most of this prototype's fresh bodywork. In particular, you'll see more curves, most evident in the window sill, and a wider design than on the current model. Whether it's actually wider, it appears so because of how the headlights sit lower and don't sweep up and over the front fenders. The grille also looks a little lower. On top of that, the grille is rounder and blends into the bumper better, and the hood actually extends all the way town to the grille.
We still don't get a perfect look at the new Hyundai sedan, though. There are a number of fake panels present, such as the shoulder line that ends in a super-wide rear spoiler extension, plus the little outriggers on the lower parts of the doors. The rear spoiler looks like it was added to keep people confused, and there are no production-ready taillights. Instead, this example is still using trailer lights.
At the moment, we expect the new Sonata to appear in time for the 2020 model year. We have no reason to expect Hyundai to radically change its powertrain strategy, so it will probably be offered with naturally aspirated and turbocharged four-cylinder engines.
