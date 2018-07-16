Audi R8 Spyder spied with updated look

Recently, the updated Audi R8 appeared wearing little camouflage and reworked front and rear fascias. Now the Audi R8 Spyder convertible has emerged. It too is wearing minimal coverings and features similar visual updates to the coupe.
Up front, the biggest changes compared with the previous model are in the shape of the grilles. The tallest sides of the main grille have more of a slant, making the front look lower and wider than the old model. This is aided by new outboard grilles that don't merge with the headlights and also have more slanted sides.
The flanks exhibit virtually no changes, but the tail is significantly revised compared with the old model. There's now a full width grille below the taillights that's bifurcated by the license plate alcove. The integrated, rectangular exhaust tips have given way to RS-style oval tips. All of this is effectively the same as the updated coupe we've seen. Differing from that coupe are the roadster's additional grille between the taillights that pokes through the camouflage and the large lip spoiler on the rear deck.
We expect the new Audi R8 will be shown sometime this year, going on sale early in 2019. Rumor has it that it will also be offered with a V6 of some sort. Odds are the V10 will continue to be available, though.
Related Video:
Up front, the biggest changes compared with the previous model are in the shape of the grilles. The tallest sides of the main grille have more of a slant, making the front look lower and wider than the old model. This is aided by new outboard grilles that don't merge with the headlights and also have more slanted sides.
The flanks exhibit virtually no changes, but the tail is significantly revised compared with the old model. There's now a full width grille below the taillights that's bifurcated by the license plate alcove. The integrated, rectangular exhaust tips have given way to RS-style oval tips. All of this is effectively the same as the updated coupe we've seen. Differing from that coupe are the roadster's additional grille between the taillights that pokes through the camouflage and the large lip spoiler on the rear deck.
We expect the new Audi R8 will be shown sometime this year, going on sale early in 2019. Rumor has it that it will also be offered with a V6 of some sort. Odds are the V10 will continue to be available, though.
Related Video: