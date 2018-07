Watch the 2020 Porsche Macan perform high-altitude testing in Africa

The Porsche Macan has been a huge success. Since it went on sale in 2014, Porsche has sold more than 350,000 worldwide. While it's still a strong competitor, especially in terms of driving dynamics, it's about the right time for the performance crossover to get a mid-cycle refresh. This week, Porsche released photos and video of the updated Macan performing high-altitude testing in South Africa.The video and photos give us our best look yet. It's not a complete overhaul, but the front fascia does draw some influence from the new 2019 Porsche Cayenne . The taillights are hidden beneath some camouflage, so those might get an update, too. Beyond that, it looks like the same Macan that's been on sale for a while. While we don't have any photos of the interior, expect the digital instrument cluster and buttonless center stack to carry over from the Cayenne and Panamera