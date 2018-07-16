Watch the 2020 Porsche Macan perform high-altitude testing in Africa

The Porsche Macan has been a huge success. Since it went on sale in 2014, Porsche has sold more than 350,000 worldwide. While it's still a strong competitor, especially in terms of driving dynamics, it's about the right time for the performance crossover to get a mid-cycle refresh. This week, Porsche released photos and video of the updated Macan performing high-altitude testing in South Africa.
The video and photos give us our best look yet. It's not a complete overhaul, but the front fascia does draw some influence from the new 2019 Porsche Cayenne. The taillights are hidden beneath some camouflage, so those might get an update, too. Beyond that, it looks like the same Macan that's been on sale for a while. While we don't have any photos of the interior, expect the digital instrument cluster and buttonless center stack to carry over from the Cayenne and Panamera.
As far as performance, expect updated powertrains and a retuned suspension. It won't be a complete overhaul, but the Macan should be faster and more capable than ever. We might even see a plug-in hybrid powertrain like the one in the Cayenne e-Hybrid. Look for a full reveal sometime later this year.
