2018 Toyota Camry Buying Guide: Sedan questions answered

The Toyota Camry has long been associated with two key words: value and dependability. As America's best-selling sedan, the Camry is highly regarded for its track record of safety, durability and budget-friendly running costs. But until the 2018 model year, almost no one would every have accused the Camry of being exciting to drive or – dare we say it – even a little bit sexy.
The brand-new 2018 Camry has shed its stodgy image for something altogether more sporty and youthful. The exterior is bolder, with plenty of the swoopy lines and curves found on Toyota vehicles such as the similarly new C-HR compact crossover and the Lexus LC coupe.
Lower and wider than the outgoing model, the newfound emphasis on style and agility in the 2018 Camry could give rivals such as the Honda Accord, Ford Fusion, Mazda 6 and Hyundai Sonata an even more elusive target in the midsize-sedan segment.
Here you'll find all the information needed to make an educated buying decision if you're considering a 2018 Toyota Camry, including safety and reliability ratings, engine specs, horsepower, fuel-economy ratings and pricing.
We'll also summarize what Autoblog's professional auto reviewers think of the Camry.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives the 2018 Toyota Camry an overall crash-test rating of five stars. In every crash test, the new Camry scored a five-star rating, the highest score. Safety has long been one of the Camry's strong points, and that holds true with the 2018 model.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which provides ratings for new vehicles based on its own comprehensive crash tests, has given the 2018 Toyota Camry its "Top Safety Pick+" award, the highest rating available.
The Camry earned a "superior" rating for front-crash prevention – no doubt helped by the standard fitment of automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning – along with "good" ratings in every IIHS crash test. The Camry also scored a "good" rating for its LATCH anchors for child seats. Headlight performance also received a "good" rating.
Ratings may differ for Camry sedans from other model years, so be sure to visit the NHTSA and IIHS websites to review ratings on the specific vehicle you're researching.
At the time of this writing, the 2018 Camry is subject to one recall. According to NHTSA, certain 2018 Camry models equipped with V6 engines have fuel delivery pipes that may not be properly connected to the fuel hoses in the engine compartment. A total of 11,807 cars are affected by this recall.
Because the Camry is all new, J.D. Power most recently reviewed initial quality in the outgoing 2017 model. It gave the 2017 Camry sedan five out of five possible stars — a rating referred to as "among the best" — for overall quality, as well as overall design and quality in the "features and accessories" category, and body and interior design.
The 2017 Camry notably scored only "about average" for powertrain quality design, though this ticked upward to a "better than most" rating in the "powertrain quality mechanical" category. The 2018 Camry has a new standard engine, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, coupled to an eight-speed automatic, so these powertrain ratings could improve with the new model.
A note about J.D. Power's methodology: We have some rather serious issues with the way it weights serious and less serious reliability issues. Read more about that here.
The 2018 Toyota Camry sedan seats up to five people, with 42.1 inches of front leg room and 38.0 inches in the backseat. Passengers get 38.3 inches of front head room and 38.0 inches in the rear seat. Adding the optional moonroof drops front head room to 37.5 inches.
The Camry sedan offers 15.1 cubic feet of cargo volume with the rear seats in the upright position. For comparison, the 2018 Honda Accord sedan has 16.7 cubic feet of cargo room with its folding rear seats in place.
It's worth noting that the Camry Hybrid no longer sacrifices trunk space for the onboard batteries. The Hybrid model has the same 15.1-cu-ft. trunk as the rest of the Camry range.
The entry-level L, LE, SE and XLE trim level all come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that delivers 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm. The same engine in the XSE is slightly stronger, with a total of 206 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered.
Stepping up to the XSE V6 or XLE V6 replaces the four-cylinder with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which delivers 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque at 4,700 rpm. Like the standard motor, the V6 comes coupled to an 8-speed automatic.
In most Camry trim levels, the EPA rates the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder model at 28 miles per gallon in the city and 39 on the highway. The entry-level Camry L holds a slight edge in mileage, with 29 mpg city/41 mpg highway. Opting for the 3.5-liter V6 brings mileage down to 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway.
As you'd expect, the Camry Hybrid rules the roost when it comes to fuel economy. The Hybrid LE gets an impressive 51 miles per gallon in the city and 53 on the highway. The Hybrid in SE and XLE trim return an estimated 44 mpg city/47 mpg highway.
Yes, there is a hybrid version of the Toyota Camry. The Camry Hybrid LE returns better mileage thanks to its combination of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and lithium-ion battery pack. The LE also rides on smaller, narrower tires that maximize fuel economy. The Hybrid in SE and XSE trim roll on meatier tires, and both rely on a nickel-metal-hydride battery that isn't as efficient, hence the lower mileage figures.
All trim levels of the Camry are front-wheel drive only.
The 2018 Camry has a starting MSRP of $23,495 for the LE trim, and prices go up to $34,950 for XSE V6 trim level. Right in the middle of the range, the Camry Hybrid LE has a starting price of $27,800.
Autoblog recently tested the all-new 2018 Toyota Camry: We were immediately impressed with the bolder design and fun-to-drive nature of the car. Autoblog contributor James Riswick praised the new Camry for venturing into territory occupied by sportier rivals such as the Mazda 6.
"Behind the wheel, the 2018 Camry is almost reminiscent of a Mazda, with precise and consistently weighted steering, tidy body control and a lower, driver-focused seating position that puts the controls where they feel most natural," he wrote. "And you don't even need to buy the supposedly sportier SE trim level to get that."
The base four-cylinder was also singled out for praise, thanks to its combination of power, smoothness and economy. Riswick even questioned whether the optional V6 is really an upgrade over the smaller motor.
"The four-cylinder is so good," he remarked, "that it makes the 3.5-liter V6 seem unnecessary."
