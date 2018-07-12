Here's a new look inside the upcoming Toyota Supra interior — or what we can see from under the rubber covers. In case earlier spy photos from a full year ago left any doubt about whether the Supra would continue with a BMW parts-bin interior, it looks like that switchgear wasn't just temporarily there for development purposes. As the Supra's official, uncovered debut nears, it appears Toyota is going ahead with an interior bought mostly wholesale from BMW.
Right now, the Supra can be seen at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, still wearing development mule camouflage. However, the Supra is expected to be shown in production form this year, and at this point in the process a car's appearance is pretty much signed and sealed.
In these new spy photos, we see a BMW-derived steering wheel, which looks like a mixture of the Toyota 86 wheel and a BMW's. It has a BMW-esque automatic shifter lever and infotainment buttons — the whole lot has a German touch. Spare a thought for the engineer who made sure there are cutouts for the cupholders — they have to test cupholder functionality, too. The narrow air vents on the dash appear to be a throwback to the ones seen on the FT-1 concept, which previewed the upcoming new Supra's looks nearly five years ago. However, it seems the cabin won't otherwise retain the FT-1's spaceship appearance.
Related Video:
Right now, the Supra can be seen at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, still wearing development mule camouflage. However, the Supra is expected to be shown in production form this year, and at this point in the process a car's appearance is pretty much signed and sealed.
In these new spy photos, we see a BMW-derived steering wheel, which looks like a mixture of the Toyota 86 wheel and a BMW's. It has a BMW-esque automatic shifter lever and infotainment buttons — the whole lot has a German touch. Spare a thought for the engineer who made sure there are cutouts for the cupholders — they have to test cupholder functionality, too. The narrow air vents on the dash appear to be a throwback to the ones seen on the FT-1 concept, which previewed the upcoming new Supra's looks nearly five years ago. However, it seems the cabin won't otherwise retain the FT-1's spaceship appearance.
Related Video: