Noble M500 revealed with reported 550 horsepower

Well our first new car for some time. Just a full size model at the moment. Presenting the M500. Friendlier little brother to the mighty M600. pic.twitter.com/BcATmcvczz— NOBLE AUTOMOTIVE (@Noblecars) July 12, 2018
It's certainly a handsome-looking car, and it's not as brutal as the the M600, a car that is all flat planes, sharp corners and protruding air scoops. This is a more organic design, and everything looks better integrated — though it does risk looking more generic than the M600. Another fun detail: It appears to have the headlights from the C7 Corvette. They work surprisingly well on the Noble.
As the company says in its tweet, the M500 is not a replacement for the M600, but rather a more entry-level, approachable complement to the 660-horsepower, twin-turbo V8 monster. That's not to say the M500 will be slow, though. According to Autocar, the M500 has a 550-horsepower version of the twin-turbocharged V6 Ford uses in the Ford GT. The news outlet goes on to say the engine will be attached to a dual-clutch transmission, and the whole body will be made from fiberglass. We expect to have more photos and details on the car in the near future.
Related Video: