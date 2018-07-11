Yamaha Niken leaning three-wheeler priced at $15,999

Yamaha surprised us last October with the announcement that it intended to put a leaning three-wheeled motorcycle into production. And now we know what the Niken will cost when it goes on sale this September: $15,999.
Besides the high-tech parallelogram linkage that connects the two independently sprung front wheels, the Niken's basic guts are borrowed from the Yamaha MT-09. The two bikes share an 847cc three-cylinder engine that produces 113 horsepower, but all that extra hardware at the front of the Niken means it's a heavyweight at 580 pounds, which undoubtedly has an impact on the bike's performance and intent.
The traditional two-wheeled MT-09 costs $8,999. Naturally, it will be up to each individual buyer to decide if the Niken's extra contact patch is worth a $7,000 surcharge, but since Yamaha says the 2019 Niken will have "very limited availability" anyway, that probably doesn't matter much.
If you want to get yourself a reserved spot in the Niken line, click here for Yamaha's dedicated reservation page. But if the Niken just isn't your cup of tea, you might want to hold out — our friends at Asphalt & Rubber believe that Yamaha has a few more leaning multi-wheeled models in the pipeline.
