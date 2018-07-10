Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak set to tackle the Goodwood Hill Climb

Late last month, Romain Dumas piloted the Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak electric race car on a record-setting run up the Colorado hill climb. Dumas' time of 7:57.148 beat Peugeot and Sebastien Loeb's 2013 record. According to Electrek, later this week Volkswagen will take the I.D. R to the Goodwood Festival of Speed to try and beat a nearly 20-year-old record. Once again, Dumas will be behind the wheel.
Like Pikes Peak, the Goodwood hill climb is a point-to-point race. The current record of 41.6 seconds on the 1.16-mile climb was set in 1999 by former Formula One driver Nick Heidfeld. He was driving the Mercedes-Benz V10-powered McLaren MP4/13, a car that went on to win both the F1 world drivers' and world constructors' championships later that year. Since then, no F1 car has seriously contested Heidfeld's time.
In 2014, Peugeot and Loeb ran the 208 T16 Pikes Peak at Goodwood, setting a time of 44.6 seconds. Considering the gap between Volkswagen and Peugeot at Pikes Peak, Dumas has a serious chance of breaking Heidfeld's record. The short length of the climb means there's no room for error. Stay tuned this week to see Dumas' run.
