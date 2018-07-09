Nissan and Italdesign will build 50 GT-R50s

We've got some good and bad news for Nissan GT-R fans. The good news is that stunning Nissan GT-R50 designed by Nissan and Italdesign won't just be a fancy one-off concept. The companies are prepared to build 50 units of the sports car, provided it's received well at its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The bad news of course is that there will only be 50 examples of this amazing car.
It's also going to be eye-wateringly expensive. While a top-rung 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo starts at $177,185, the GT-R50 will cost an estimated 900,000 euros. At current exchange rates, that's about $1,060,000. For some additional perspective, that's more than a McLaren Senna, which comes in just under the $1,000,000 mark.
But this is a seriously exclusive GT-R that marks the important 50th anniversary of the model, and that of Italdesign. It also features radically different styling from a typical GT-R, and each one will be customized to the buyer's taste. Not only that, but the forged internals, race car turbochargers, upgraded suspension and brakes all ensure this 710-horsepower GT-R is the best performing version of the car to come from Nissan directly. Well, at least the best performing one, so far.
Related Video: