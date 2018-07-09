Jeep Wrangler burns when fireworks were set off inside the vehicle

ICYMI (6/4) Hunting Quarter Rd, Poolesville vehicle fire, no injuries, Investigators believe ~2 dozen people present at time, no one called FD, Damage >$5K, Cause discharged fireworks in vehicle, several of those in attendance attempted to extinguish, but to no avail @MarylandDNR pic.twitter.com/sPJPYn5Qsi— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 6, 2018
Last week, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Maryland Fire & Rescue Service Pete Piringer sent out a tweet of a TJ that hadn't looked this rough since the body panels were just steel sheets moving through a press. According to Piringer, the fire was caused by a firework that was set off inside the vehicle. It's unclear if this was accidental or on purpose, though we imagine few people would actually want to burn their vehicles to the ground.
Charges Pending......@mcfrs @MoCo_FEI @MarylandDNR https://t.co/pfcpfJQHgt— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 6, 2018
No one was hurt by the fire. Despite no one calling the fire department, a few attendees attempted to put the fire out. Damages to the Wrangler TJ (built between 1997 and 2006) come out to more than $5,000. A follow-up tweet from Piringer said "charges pending," tagging the Montgomery County Fire Department, Office of Fire & Explosive Investigations/Bomb Squad and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. It seems fireworks are illegal in Montgomery County.
Related Video: