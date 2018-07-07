This 3-wheeled electric scooter has a 30 mile range

MYLO is a foldable all-electric 3-wheel scooter designed for urban travelers and explorers. It can hold two 36v batteries, each battery provides 10-15 miles of range. Combined, the batteries provide up to 20-30 miles of range and can be fully charged in 3 hours. Learn more at pimbicycles.com.



Transcript: Foldable electric scooter has a range of 30 miles. MYLO is a foldable all-electric 3-wheel scooter designed for urban travelers and explorers. The configuration of MYLO allows it to remain upright without a kickstand. The 3-wheeled scooter folds vertically and can maintain stability while folded. MYLO is able to hold two 36v batteries each battery provides 10-15 miles of range. Once the first runs out of power just activate the fresh battery with a switch. Combined, the batteries provide up to 20-30 miles of range and can be fully charged in 3 hours. MYLO can reach speeds of 18mph.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.