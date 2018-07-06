We've been treated to some excellent footage lately of high-speed accomplishments, including that bonkers footage of the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo setting a new Nurburgring Nordschleife record of 5:19.55 minutes. Now, Volkswagen has released helicopter footage of last month's record-breaking 7:57.148-minute run of the electric I.D. R Pikes Peak sprinting up the namesake mountain road.
The video runs for 8 minutes, 14 seconds, which is only 16 seconds and change longer than it took Romain Dumas and the 680-horsepower I.D. R to rocket up the 12.42-mile Colorado mountain road to the 14,115-foot summit. It gives you a sense of the race car's explosive launch, just how fast Dumas was driving — his average speed was 90.538 mph, and the electric powertrain positively, uh, shrieks.
The bird's-eye view gives a great look at each corner, as well as all the precarious drops, trees and such around the track. And considering that a simple guard rail is the most that separates you from the void, it hammers home how dangerous and impressive the run is. Don't try this at home, in other words.
