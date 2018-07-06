2018 Kia Stinger GT becomes police car for Queensland, Australia

Now that Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore production has ceased in Australia, local authorities are encountering the same problems as United States law enforcement after the Ford Crown Victoria was discontinued: what to replace the aging police cars with? While some fleets will consist of BMWs and Chryslers in the future, News.com.au reports that Queensland police will go with Kia Stingers instead.
The Stingers in question will be fitted with the twin-turbo V6 engine. The first 50 cars will hit the road this week, and 150 more will join them in the long run. According to News.com.au, Kia was pushing to get the pursuit car fleet deal, and it has been co-operating with the Australian authorities to modify the Stingers for police use.
Road policing assistant commissioner Mike Keating said: "The Stinger performed very well in all areas and we had nothing but top reports from all the field officers. The result is a road policing first for us, the first foreign car to perform these duties."
So, it seems that if any dystopic Mad Max science fiction scenarios were ever to take place in Australia, the vehicle of choice will not be a supercharged Ford Falcon Pursuit Special Interceptor, but a twin-turbo Kia Stinger instead. We think the Stinger name is very suitable for the occasion.
