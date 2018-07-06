Transcript: 6 military technologies you didn't know about. Ground X-Vehicle Technologies (GXV-T) is DARPA's military program that aims to improve mobility, survivability, safety, and effectiveness.
Reconfigurable Wheel-Track (RWT) transitions from wheel to track to maneuver through multiple terrains. Enhanced 360-Degree Awareness with Virtual Windows using 3D goggles. Combined with active window displays, this tech provides real-time views outside the vehicle.
Electric In-Hub Motor. A motor is placed directly inside the wheels offering improved acceleration and maneuverability.
Virtual Perspectives Augmenting Natural Experience (V-PANE) vehicle-mounted cameras. V-Pane creates a real-time 3D model of its surroundings.
Multi-Mode Extreme Travel Suspension (METS) minimizing passenger discomfort at high speeds over rough terrain.
Off-Road Crew Augmentation (ORCA) foresees the safest and fastest route using autonomous off-roading with collision avoidance which of these do you wish you had?
