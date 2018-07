6 military technologies you didn’t know about

Ground X-Vehicle Technologies (GXV-T) is DARPA's military program that aims to improve mobility, survivability, safety, and effectiveness. The main focus is to advance the technology for future combat vehicles. Learn more at darpa.mil6 military technologies you didn't know about. Ground X-Vehicle Technologies (GXV-T) is DARPA's military program that aims to improve mobility, survivability, safety, and effectiveness.Reconfigurable Wheel-Track (RWT) transitions from wheel to track to maneuver through multiple terrains. Enhanced 360-Degree Awareness with Virtual Windows using 3D goggles. Combined with active window displays, this tech provides real-time views outside the vehicle.Electric In-Hub Motor. A motor is placed directly inside the wheels offering improved acceleration and maneuverability.Virtual Perspectives Augmenting Natural Experience (V-PANE) vehicle-mounted cameras. V-Pane creates a real-time 3D model of its surroundings.Multi-Mode Extreme Travel Suspension (METS) minimizing passenger discomfort at high speeds over rough terrain.Off-Road Crew Augmentation (ORCA) foresees the safest and fastest route using autonomous off-roading with collision avoidance which of these do you wish you had?