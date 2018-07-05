Suzuki details 2019 Jimny engine and safety specs

Last month, we were able to publish official images of the upcoming new generation Suzuki Jimny SUV. Now, Suzuki has released a detailed mega-gallery of the boxy 2019 Jimny and some essential information on its powertrain and safety tech.
The big news is that the Jimny's introductory engine choice will be bigger than anticipated, as it will be the 1.5-liter, 100-horsepower four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 96 pound-feet of torque. For the time being, no other powertrain options are available, and there's no word yet of a hybrid variant. The offered transmissions are a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic, and 4WD mode is switchable from a separate gear lever with high and low range. Curb weight is mentioned to be as low as 2400 pounds.
As for the Jimny's safety, there's now automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning combined with "Weaving Alert," and also traffic sign detection — certainly high tech for a very small SUV. But it's outside the reach of any road signage where the Jimny is designed to shine, as the image gallery shows with photos of the vehicle off-road. The Jimny's approach angle is 37 degrees, the ramp breakover angle is 28 degrees and the departure angle a nice 49 degrees. The minimum ground clearance is mentioned to be roughly 8.3 inches.
