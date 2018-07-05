Creating ink from car exhaust

There's no reason saving the planet can't be fun

Jul 5th 2018 at 6:07PM

Air-Ink is ink made entirely from the pollution created by vehicle exhaust. Pollution is captured with KAALINK, a device placed on a vehicle's tailpipe.

KAALINK captures 95 percent of pollutants. The captured soot is then purified. Toxins are removed to produce ink pigment, and leftover waste is recycled. Its creator, Graviky Labs, announced that a limited quantity of ink will soon be available for purchase. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Learn more at graviky.com

