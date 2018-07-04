Magical art installation covers L.A.

It was on display from July-August of 2016. Made from holographic mylar and monofilament, it spanned 15,000 square feet and rose from 15 feet off the ground to 115 feet in the air. It offered spectacular views from the ground, as well as from the surrounding offices and rooftops.
Poetic Kinetics teamed up with students from the AAV school in L.A. on this project. Poetic Kinetics makes large scale art installations all around the world. Check out more of its larger-than-life work by visiting poetickinetics.com.
