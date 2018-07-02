This seatbelt for dogs is as cute as it is functional

It was awarded 5 stars and certified by the Center For Pet Safety. It works by attaching The Rocketeer Pack to the car seat, then placing the harness on your pet and buckling them in. Your dog is suspended in the air, which protects its spine. The Rocketeer Pack can also be used like a baby carrier.
The Rocketeer Pack costs $175.
