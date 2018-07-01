Jon Olsson grinds his way to world's only convertible Mercedes G500 4x4 Squared

Last year, compulsive car buyer and car modder Jon Olsson added a Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4 Squared to his roster of automobiles. He even christened it with the name "Lord Hans," after his brother. But there was problem with Hans: he couldn't fit into parking garages in Monaco, nor Olsson's home in Marbella, Spain. Hey, haven't we all been there?
Rather than sell Hans or build a bigger garage, Olsson pressed the "Nuclear" button: he cut off Hans' roof and shaved the windshield. Voila, the world's only convertible G500 4x4 Squared.
Before removing the roof, Olsson had swapped in the suspension, wheels, and beadlock tires from the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6, plus the usual backwoods-duty winch, bull bar, roof rack, and carbon fiber wheel arches. Because that wouldn't be enough to frighten every woodland creature, he also installed an LED light bar and sirens, and had Absolute Motors upgrade the 422-horsepower, 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 to 780 horsepower. An iPhone app controlled the butterfly valves in the Akrapovic exhaust to make volcanic noises. Olsson's usual camo wrap finished the job, a dark pattern on the driver's side, a light pattern for the passenger's side. It's extremely subtle.
To address the garage fitment issues, Olsson flew the monster truck to RDB in Los Angeles. In addition to lopping the top off, the shop removed the headrests — Olsson said he was inspired by the vintage Bronco look — and a boat shop installed teak decking over the cargo area that extends along the shoulders of the passenger area. The resulting wild one-off now plays nice with parking garages, at the price of being not so good in the rain anymore. But we suppose Olsson can always hop in George The Rolls, a customized Rolls-Royce Wraith, on the few inclement days he encounters in Monaco and Marbella. It's got a light bar and a roof rack, perfect for rainy days on the esplanade.
Related Video:
Rather than sell Hans or build a bigger garage, Olsson pressed the "Nuclear" button: he cut off Hans' roof and shaved the windshield. Voila, the world's only convertible G500 4x4 Squared.
Before removing the roof, Olsson had swapped in the suspension, wheels, and beadlock tires from the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6, plus the usual backwoods-duty winch, bull bar, roof rack, and carbon fiber wheel arches. Because that wouldn't be enough to frighten every woodland creature, he also installed an LED light bar and sirens, and had Absolute Motors upgrade the 422-horsepower, 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 to 780 horsepower. An iPhone app controlled the butterfly valves in the Akrapovic exhaust to make volcanic noises. Olsson's usual camo wrap finished the job, a dark pattern on the driver's side, a light pattern for the passenger's side. It's extremely subtle.
To address the garage fitment issues, Olsson flew the monster truck to RDB in Los Angeles. In addition to lopping the top off, the shop removed the headrests — Olsson said he was inspired by the vintage Bronco look — and a boat shop installed teak decking over the cargo area that extends along the shoulders of the passenger area. The resulting wild one-off now plays nice with parking garages, at the price of being not so good in the rain anymore. But we suppose Olsson can always hop in George The Rolls, a customized Rolls-Royce Wraith, on the few inclement days he encounters in Monaco and Marbella. It's got a light bar and a roof rack, perfect for rainy days on the esplanade.
Related Video: