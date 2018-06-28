ENLİL urban turbine uses traffic to generate electricity

The ENLİL turbine is being tested on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey. Deveci Tech claims that ENLİL can generate 1 kW of energy per hour, enough to handle the power needs of two homes. Like if you want these in your neighborhood.
Learn more at devecitech.com
