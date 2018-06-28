Video

ENLİL urban turbine uses traffic to generate electricity

Wind from passing cars drives it, and it gathers solar power, too

Jun 28th 2018 at 7:30PM
Using traffic to create electrical energy: ENLİL is a vertical axis wind turbine that generates electricity from wind power. It was designed to capture the energy created by modern cities, like wind created from passing vehicles. It also has solar panels to capture extra energy from sunlight.

The ENLİL turbine is being tested on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey. Deveci Tech claims that ENLİL can generate 1 kW of energy per hour, enough to handle the power needs of two homes. Like if you want these in your neighborhood.

Learn more at devecitech.com

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

