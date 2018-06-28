Alfa Romeo 4C coupe will be gone for 2019, but the Spider lives on

This post has been updated with confirmation from Alfa Romeo.
Not with an expensive bang, but a barely audible whimper: That's the way Alfa Romeo's 4C sports coupe goes out. The slow-selling mid-engined car has been cut from the lineup for next year.
An Alfa Romeo spokesperson has confirmed to Autoblog that the 4C coupe will be gone from Alfa's U.S. portfolio after the 2018 model year. It will remain for sale in this country while supplies last, and will still be produced for other markets around the world.
The 4C never sold in enormous numbers during its 2014-on tenure, but monthly sales have slowed down to just a couple dozen cars in the past year. In January, 12 were sold, with October 2017 a particular high point with 45 units delivered. By contrast, the strongest month was January 2015 with 97 4Cs sold. Not a single month has seen three-figure U.S. sales. Those sales figures seem to cover both 4C models, so we can only assume the coupe was the weaker part of those numbers.
However, if a 4C is what you want, you don't have to give up on the dream. The open-topped Spider version remains on sale, but Motor Authority reports that it gets a $1,000 price hike for next year, to $66,900; at $55,900 the coupe was $10,000 cheaper than the open version, so those wanting one should act on it quickly. In addition, the racing-oriented Track Package will be unavailable after 2018. That included handling improvements like sturdier sway bars and better shocks, along with sportier wheels and tires.
