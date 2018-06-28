2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets some Demon goodies

The 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat has been revealed, along with details on the rest of the range. Though the new Charger doesn't look a whole lot different, there are a number of special upgrades, especially for the Hellcat. The least interesting changes are on the outside. The Hellcat and the R/T Scat Pack get a new grille with twin air intakes next to the headlights. The regular RT and GT get some sportier additions such as a hood scoop, rear spoiler, and some other revised body work. The Hellcat also now gets a matte black hood option, as seen on the gray car above.
Under the skin are more interesting upgrades. The Hellcat raids the Demon parts bin for its "After-Run Chiller" that continues providing cooling to the intercooler after the engine has been shut off. This way you'll still get cool air for another run when you come back and fire it back up. The Charger Hellcat also gets the Demon's fancy "Torque Reserve" system to start generating boost right at launch. Both the Hellcat and the R/T Scat Pack also come with line lock for big smoky burnouts and "Launch Assist" for minimizing wheel hop and maximizing grip. Both cars have the same power and torque as last year's iterations, though.
Dodge hasn't left out its lower-rung Charger models, either. The R/T now gets standard performance suspension and shift paddles, along with a 2.62 rear axle. The GT model is now available in rear-wheel drive, and it's being marketed as more of a performance-oriented trim for the V6. As such, it also gets the performance suspension as standard, a 3.07 rear end and shift paddles. The SXT rounds out the base of the lineup and now has an all-wheel-drive option. Output remains the same with these vehicles, and the GT continues to make 300 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque while the SXT makes 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet.
2019 Dodge Chargers will start showing up on dealer lots in the third quarter of this year. If you're really eager to get one, dealers will be able to start ordering them by the end of June. Pricing hasn't been announced yet for the big sedan.
