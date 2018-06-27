Tesla drops price on Model 3 Performance and Dual Motor

For those of you who have been waiting to place your order for a Tesla Model 3, you'll soon be one step closer to ownership. Tesla will open up orders to all reservation holders within "the coming days." Furthermore, some of the more expensive variants see a modest price drop.
The top-of-the-line Model 3 Performance was originally going to cost $78,000, which is staggering since the base model — when it's finally available — will cost just $35,000. Now though, it can be had for $64,000, but it won't come standard with all the boxes checked. Instead, it offers an additional Performance Upgrades package which increases the top speed to 155 miles per hour, and includes special 20-inch wheels and tires, aluminum alloy pedals and a carbon fiber spoiler. Add the Autopilot with Full Self Driving option, and you'll be paying $72,000, which is still a healthy sum less than the original pricing.
Tesla also adjusted the price for its Model 3 Dual Motor. It's down $1,000 to an entry price of $52,000. If you've already ordered your Model 3 at one of those higher prices, your price will be adjusted, too.
The news suggests that Tesla is making good on its efforts to increase production. The company has even built a production line under a sprung tent outside its Fremont factory. About that, Elon Musk tweeted: "No standard automotive solution could be built in time, so we created a new solution. It is working & has slightly higher quality than the more traditional general assembly line. Perhaps most surprising is that the total cost of production in the Sprung tent is lower."
If you want the base Model 3, though, you'll still have to wait, but you can hold onto your reservation in the meantime. At least the increased production pace means your wait time is decreasing.
