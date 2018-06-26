Forza Horizon 4 car list leaks online

A couple weeks back, we wrote about the new trailer for the upcoming "Forza Horizon 4" racing game. The biggest revelation there was that the game is to be set in Britain with characteristic weather and scenery, and now an alleged car listing for the game has leaked online.
We already know there will be some 450 cars such as the McLaren Senna featuring in the game art, but some manufacturers have changed. For instance, Toyota/Lexus vehicles seem to have been pulled from the roster, but they have been replaced with Volkswagens. There are vintage grand prix cars, too, and despite the Volvo lineup getting sliced to just four vehicles, one of them is the Iron Knight racing truck.
Since vintage racing Bentleys were sometimes referred to as "the world's fastest lorries," the 1931 Bentley 4½ Litre Supercharged is a nice addition. With Pikes Peak still freshly in everyone's mind, the "Climb Dance" 1988 Peugeot 405 Turbo 16 is a good fit as well. Due to the game's setting, there will be other British oddities to choose from, like the Peel P50 microcar and a classic London taxicab. And we expect a hovercraft to feature, too.
Click here for the Reddit article listing the cars.
Like the Reddit post says, more information about the game's cars will become available, as the game has been advertised with 100 manufacturers and the current leaked tally stands at just 87. It'll be interesting to see which those 13 missing carmakers will be, and when we'll find out about them.
Related Video:
We already know there will be some 450 cars such as the McLaren Senna featuring in the game art, but some manufacturers have changed. For instance, Toyota/Lexus vehicles seem to have been pulled from the roster, but they have been replaced with Volkswagens. There are vintage grand prix cars, too, and despite the Volvo lineup getting sliced to just four vehicles, one of them is the Iron Knight racing truck.
Since vintage racing Bentleys were sometimes referred to as "the world's fastest lorries," the 1931 Bentley 4½ Litre Supercharged is a nice addition. With Pikes Peak still freshly in everyone's mind, the "Climb Dance" 1988 Peugeot 405 Turbo 16 is a good fit as well. Due to the game's setting, there will be other British oddities to choose from, like the Peel P50 microcar and a classic London taxicab. And we expect a hovercraft to feature, too.
Click here for the Reddit article listing the cars.
Like the Reddit post says, more information about the game's cars will become available, as the game has been advertised with 100 manufacturers and the current leaked tally stands at just 87. It'll be interesting to see which those 13 missing carmakers will be, and when we'll find out about them.
Related Video: