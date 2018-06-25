Report

Tesla Semi apparently has a "Mad Max" mode

At least the test version does

Jun 25th 2018 at 9:15AM
Tesla has previously shown love for movies with the Spaceballs-inspired "Ludicrous" and "Plaid" speed modes, as well as a 007-themed Easter egg — on its cars. For the upcoming Tesla Semi, the company is pulling from a different franchise, as evidenced by the below tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It shows the console from a test vehicle with a bunch of different Autopilot settings and configurations, one of which is called "Mad Max."



The setting is found under the category of "Blind Spot Threshold," and it has "Standard" and "Aggressive" modes, too. Though Musk didn't explain specifically what these settings do, we suspect they have something to do with how aggressive the truck is when making lane changes. More specifically, the "Blind Spot Threshold" probably determines how close a car in the next lane can be when the truck executes a merge. Based on the following exchange of tweets, it's possible these different settings will not be available on the production vehicle.



Aside from the post-apocalyptic film series-inspired Autopilot mode, we can see a variety of other setting categories the test driver can select. The most intriguing is "Augmented Vision." Odds are it's just a fancy term for a heads-up display, but the name certainly conjures up thoughts of something closer to Mission Impossible than most manufacturers' 4- to 6-inch squares on windshields. There's also the possibility that that section has something to do with the rearview camera displays that take the place of mirrors. Like an augmented reality phone app, it may overlay information and graphics over the live view outside for help navigating and maneuvering.

