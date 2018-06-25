NASCAR driver Joey Logano talks about the physical intensity of racing

Many people, if asked to create a list of the most physically demanding sports in the world, probably wouldn't put any form of automotive racing near the top. And if one did, it's not likely that NASCAR, the one where drivers almost always turn left, would be there. But that's an unfortunate myth that NASCAR driver Joey Logano helps to bust in the video above.
Talking to Translogic host Jonathan Buckley, he reveals what drivers have to deal with in the cockpits of their cars. They deal with temperatures of 140 degrees and G forces of 2.0 to 3.0. All of that happens over the course of hours. Logano even confirms that, yes, drivers genuinely do lose weight over the course of a race.
This intensity demands that Logano and other NASCAR drivers keep in shape. He and one of his trainers gives us a peek at his training routine during the racing season. Endurance is, unsurprisingly, a main focus, along with flexibility. What's also interesting is that in the video, he's training at a plain old Planet Fitness like any other person. Check out all the details in the video above.
Related Video: