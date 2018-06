Mclaren 570S-based track car spied at the Nurburgring

We're just a few days away from the reveal of Mclaren's latest car , a track vehicle of some sort, but new spy shots give us a sneak peek at the new car . It's unquestionably based on the McLaren 570S and its Sports Series variants. It also looks like a pretty hardcore machine.We can tell this is the car McLaren has been teasing the last few weeks because it has the same top-mounted exhaust, and the same taillights and extreme diffuser . There are a number of details we weren't able to see in the teaser images, though. A big one is the big rear wing on the back. It's matched by deep side splitters with tall fins for channeling air. And of course there's a deeper front splitter to finish things off. It also appears that the intake scoops on the sides are a bit larger than on the normal 570 models.McLaren hasn't revealed any specifics about this new vehicle . All the company has said is that this will be a serious, no-compromises track car. It's a safe bet that it features a number of suspension upgrades to go along with the aerodynamic changes. It's possible that it has more power, too, just as the 675LT had more power (and a revised name) compared with the 650S . We won't have long to wait for the details, since McLaren will show the car on June 28, and it will be driven at Goodwood on July 12.