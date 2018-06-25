2020 BMW X6 spied looking leaner and meaner

Just a few weeks after BMW showed the 2019 X5, we get our first look at the 2020 BMW X6 "coupe" luxury crossover SUV. Of course these are spy photos, so it's not an official look, but they give us a good look nonetheless. This is due in part to the minimal camouflage found on this prototype.
Unsurprisingly, this new X6 still clearly borrows from its traditionally shaped X5 sibling. The headlights and grille shape look unchanged, the former of which has the same hexagonal running lights. The latter though has a different insert with fewer, thicker vertical bars. The whole vehicle has softer, more organic curves and creases, too, just like the X5.
There are plenty of differences, though. Up front, the lower grilles in the bumper appear smaller than what we've seen on the new X5. They feature a hexagonal mesh that differs, as well. Along the sides and rear is the most obvious difference: the fastback hatch shape. Lending the slightly leaner look compared to the previous model is the roof that starts dropping downward sooner, but maintains a shallower rake all the way to the back of the vehicle. On the topic of the roof, there are now very distinct low-profile roof rails.
The very back of the new X6 has much slimmer taillights than the old model. The rear reflectors have moved up the back, and instead of square, chrome exhaust tips in an opening in the bumper, the exhaust tip openings have been made square-shaped with chrome, and plain exhaust tips hide within.The old model's rear hatch that tucked in below the top edge to form a psuedo-spoiler and reduce the visual mass of the rear is also gone. The new version has a very flat, vertical tail.
With the introduction of the 2019 BMW X5 this summer, we would expect the X6 to show up sometime next year for the 2020 model year, especially considering how close to production this prototype is. It will likely share all its powertrains with the X5. Those will include a straight-six making 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, and a V8 making 456 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Both engines will be available in rear- and all-wheel-drive versions that use an 8-speed automatic transmission. An X6 M will also probably show up a little later. Expect more than the old model's 567 horsepower.
Related Video:
Unsurprisingly, this new X6 still clearly borrows from its traditionally shaped X5 sibling. The headlights and grille shape look unchanged, the former of which has the same hexagonal running lights. The latter though has a different insert with fewer, thicker vertical bars. The whole vehicle has softer, more organic curves and creases, too, just like the X5.
There are plenty of differences, though. Up front, the lower grilles in the bumper appear smaller than what we've seen on the new X5. They feature a hexagonal mesh that differs, as well. Along the sides and rear is the most obvious difference: the fastback hatch shape. Lending the slightly leaner look compared to the previous model is the roof that starts dropping downward sooner, but maintains a shallower rake all the way to the back of the vehicle. On the topic of the roof, there are now very distinct low-profile roof rails.
The very back of the new X6 has much slimmer taillights than the old model. The rear reflectors have moved up the back, and instead of square, chrome exhaust tips in an opening in the bumper, the exhaust tip openings have been made square-shaped with chrome, and plain exhaust tips hide within.The old model's rear hatch that tucked in below the top edge to form a psuedo-spoiler and reduce the visual mass of the rear is also gone. The new version has a very flat, vertical tail.
With the introduction of the 2019 BMW X5 this summer, we would expect the X6 to show up sometime next year for the 2020 model year, especially considering how close to production this prototype is. It will likely share all its powertrains with the X5. Those will include a straight-six making 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, and a V8 making 456 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Both engines will be available in rear- and all-wheel-drive versions that use an 8-speed automatic transmission. An X6 M will also probably show up a little later. Expect more than the old model's 567 horsepower.
Related Video: