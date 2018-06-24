Mercedes applies for 'C 53' trademark

AutoGuide discovered Daimler applied for an international trademark for the alphanumeric "C 53" at the World Intellectual Property Organization. The hot gossip is that Mercedes-AMG will eventually introduce such a model, the question is whether that model will slot between the AMG C 43 and AMG C63, or replace the C 43.
In terms of pricing and power outputs, the C lineup has room above the 2019 C 43 with 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque that will start at a little more than $53,400, and the $66,100 C 63 with 469 hp and 479 lb-ft. However, adding a third output would be a first for the brand in the U.S. – no other Mercedes series production model has more than two AMG variants. Such a move would also break with the precedent established by the introduction of the AMG E 53, which supplants the two-year-old AMG E 43 when it goes on sale later this year.
We'd expect a C 53 to use the same 3.0-liter single turbo inline-six from the E 53 and CLS 53, paired with an electric compressor and 48V electrical system powered by the starter/generator, and the EQ Boost electric motor mounted between the engine and transmission. Total output in those larger cars comes to 429 hp and 384 lb-ft run to all four wheels through the 4Matic+ system, with the EQ Boost providing another 22 hp and 184 lb-ft on heavy demand. AMG's nine-speed Speedshift TCT 9G torque converter automatic sends power to the wheels.
We wouldn't be surprised to see a C 53 model downtuned slightly; the C 43 has remained less powerful than the E 43. No matter which way the lineup goes, we'd expect no real cosmetic changes. A C 53 is likely to be identified by more chrome accents throughout, such as chrome tailpipes.
