Woman tells tailpipe tale on Jimmy Kimmel

With her 15 seconds winding down, 19-year-old Kaitlin Strom appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to tell her harrowing tale of getting stuck in a tailpipe. Oh the horror.
Actually, she has a pretty good attitude about it, and would seem to feel some modicum of embarrassment. Kudos to Mr. Kimmel for engaging in an entertaining interview with Strom along with Tom Wold, the owner of the pickup and its oversized tailpipe. The two did not know each other before the incident, and despite EMT's needing to saw the tailpipe off his truck, Wold isn't seeking damages or repayment from Strom. How refreshing. Then again, she did get him on national TV.
So remember kids, if you're thinking that your head might fit in that tailpipe, it just might. It might also not come out again. But, you may also end up on Jimmy Kimmel. And Autoblog. And YouTube certainly. So yeah, don't do it? Correct, don't do it. Seriously. Please don't. I don't want to have to write any more stories like this.
Related Video:
