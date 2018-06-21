Subaru announces 2019 Crosstrek pricing

For the 2019 model year, the Subaru Crosstrek doesn't get a big refresh, but it does have a couple changes coming down the pipeline. One of those changes is in the pricing. For 2019, the MSRP is up by $100. That means the base price for the Crosstrek 2.0i equipped with the six-speed manual transmission — the most bare-bones version — is $22,870, which includes the $975 in destination fees.
So what's new for 2019? For one, Subaru's EyeSight driver assist technology — which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collision braking and lane departure and sway warning — is available on the CVT-equipped base model. It's an $845 option, totaling $28,745. The Crosstrek Premium, which begins at $23,870, now comes with the 6.5-inch multimedia as standard. The Crosstrek Limited, at $28,170 has EyeSight, automatic braking and high beam assist as standard equipment.
The Subaru Crosstrek, regardless of trim level, is all-wheel-drive, and powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder providing 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. That is mated either to a six-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission. The CVT in Premium and Limited trims also offers a seven-speed manual mode with paddle shifters mounted to the steering wheel. CVT models also come with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control for loose or slick roads or off-road driving.
The Subaru Crosstrek offers fuel economy figures of 23 miles per gallon city/29 highway/25 combined for manual-equipped models. The CVT-equipped version offers 27/33/29 mpg. If that's not good enough for you, you won't have to wait long for something better. Subaru has announced that the 2019 Crosstrek will be its first model to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain, available by the end of this year. We don't know what the pricing will be on that, yet, though.
Related Video:
So what's new for 2019? For one, Subaru's EyeSight driver assist technology — which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collision braking and lane departure and sway warning — is available on the CVT-equipped base model. It's an $845 option, totaling $28,745. The Crosstrek Premium, which begins at $23,870, now comes with the 6.5-inch multimedia as standard. The Crosstrek Limited, at $28,170 has EyeSight, automatic braking and high beam assist as standard equipment.
The Subaru Crosstrek, regardless of trim level, is all-wheel-drive, and powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder providing 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. That is mated either to a six-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission. The CVT in Premium and Limited trims also offers a seven-speed manual mode with paddle shifters mounted to the steering wheel. CVT models also come with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control for loose or slick roads or off-road driving.
The Subaru Crosstrek offers fuel economy figures of 23 miles per gallon city/29 highway/25 combined for manual-equipped models. The CVT-equipped version offers 27/33/29 mpg. If that's not good enough for you, you won't have to wait long for something better. Subaru has announced that the 2019 Crosstrek will be its first model to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain, available by the end of this year. We don't know what the pricing will be on that, yet, though.
Related Video: