Motorsports

2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb | Impressive math from Practice Day 3

It's all adding up for VW I.D. R and race champion Romain Dumas

Jun 21st 2018 at 6:10PM
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
With the third day of practice complete, we now have a time for each sector of the course, as driven by Pikes Peak International Hill Climb champion Romain Dumas in the VW I.D. R Pikes Peak electric car:

Sector 1: 3:16.083
Sector 2: 2:05.562
Sector 3: 2:11.39

To spare you from doing the math, that totals out at 7 minutes, 33 seconds. Keep in mind the standing course record is 8:13.878. But also keep in mind you can't just add up those three times and expect the sum to reflect what happens in Sunday's race.

It does give us a sense that Dumas could well take that record from Sebastien Loeb.

So, above are shots from Day 3. And below is Chris McGraw's video of Dumas' practice on Wednesday. Stick with it for a moment, because after Dumas does a bit of a slow roll, he takes off, and the sound the I.D. R makes is pretty sci-fi.
Featured Gallery2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb: Practice Day 3
Green Motorsports Volkswagen Coupe Electric Racing pikes peak pikes peak hill climb pikes peak international hill climb romain dumas Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
Create alerts for any tag above

Calendar
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X