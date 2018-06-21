2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb | Impressive math from Practice Day 3

With the third day of practice complete, we now have a time for each sector of the course, as driven by Pikes Peak International Hill Climb champion Romain Dumas in the VW I.D. R Pikes Peak electric car:
Sector 1: 3:16.083
Sector 2: 2:05.562
Sector 3: 2:11.39
To spare you from doing the math, that totals out at 7 minutes, 33 seconds. Keep in mind the standing course record is 8:13.878. But also keep in mind you can't just add up those three times and expect the sum to reflect what happens in Sunday's race.
It does give us a sense that Dumas could well take that record from Sebastien Loeb.
So, above are shots from Day 3. And below is Chris McGraw's video of Dumas' practice on Wednesday. Stick with it for a moment, because after Dumas does a bit of a slow roll, he takes off, and the sound the I.D. R makes is pretty sci-fi.
