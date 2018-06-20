Pikes Peak Hill Climb | On Practice Day 2, VW electrifies

Race week continues at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. On Day 2 of practice Wednesday, the clouds in the lowlands from Day 1 lifted, and the competitors were back at it, honing their times and technique.
On Day 2, Hill Climb champion Romaine Dumas in the VW I.D. R Pikes Peak EV was the man to beat, covering the practice section of the course in a time of 3 minutes, 16.083 seconds — about 9 seconds faster than the nearest competitor on Wednesday, and 10 seconds faster than Sebastien Loeb's practice time of 3:26.728 from 2013, the year he set the course record of 8:13.878.
. So in addition to the general gallery of competitors above, I've also included a gallery below of the VW I.D. R. And below that is the gallery from Day 1. For more details on the practice days, the competitors and classes, and the race in general, check out the event website.
