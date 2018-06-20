1962 Ferrari 250 GTO with $45m estimate most expensive car offered at auction

Not long after a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO was sold for a staggering $70 million, another is coming up for sale. At RM Sotheby's Monterey sale in late August, a 1962 250 GTO carries a pre-auction estimate of more than $45 million. Reportedly all original 250 GTOs built between 1962 and 1964 have survived, and they are all worth serious money.
This 250 GTO, chassis number 3413GT, started its life as a works car tested by American racer Phil Hill at the 1962 Targa Florio road race. The third one built in a 36-unit production run, the car won numerous races in the hands of its first private owner, Edoardo Lualdi-Gabardi, who won the Italian National GT championship with it. Later on, Gianni Bulgari of Bulgari jewelry fame continued to race the car, and miraculously it was never crashed, nor did it have to discontinue a race. Despite that, 3413GT received a new, Series II specification body by Carrozzeria Scaglietti in 1964.
The Ferrari was last sold in 2000 for an already respectable $7 million, and it wasn't stowed away for two decades: it's been seen at countless classic events and vintage races. RM Sotheby's says the car has been maintained in "highly original" condition, and it will be interesting to see how it performs at the auction, compared to a previous 250 GTO auction record of $38 million in 2014. At the very least, 3413GT's estimate makes it the most valuable car ever put up for auction.
