Report

Trooper's left-lane law message goes viral

Sgt. Wheeles hailed as a hero for reminding us of a driving basic

Jun 19th 2018 at 11:45AM
If you're not passing someone, get out of the left lane. Simple. Courteous. In many states, it's the law, too. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles pulled someone over for violating the law, and took to Twitter on Saturday to talk about it as a reminder to other drivers.


The tweet resonated with many, and soon went viral. Since then, folks have been calling for Sgt. Wheeles (cool name, by the way) to get a raise and be awarded a Nobel Prize. Since Saturday, Sgt. Wheeles has had appearances on an Indiana sports radio station and a Fox News affiliate, and was the subject of an NPR Morning Edition segment. Indycar driver Graham Rahal called him his "hero." Even former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman retweeted him.

The fame hasn't gone to his head, though. Sgt. Wheeles has responded to the hype on Twitter humbly: "Wow ... I am overwhelmed. You all are amazing! Just trying to do my part to make the roadways safer for the traveling public."

Seeing the overwhelming response to a common-sense driving courtesy has us hoping for a better future in the passing lane. Now, if only we could get a message about the zipper merge to go viral ...

Related Video:
Celebrities Government/Legal Driving Safety indiana keep right except to pass passing lane police report twitter
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X