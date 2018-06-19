Trooper's left-lane law message goes viral

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018
Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy
The tweet resonated with many, and soon went viral. Since then, folks have been calling for Sgt. Wheeles (cool name, by the way) to get a raise and be awarded a Nobel Prize. Since Saturday, Sgt. Wheeles has had appearances on an Indiana sports radio station and a Fox News affiliate, and was the subject of an NPR Morning Edition segment. Indycar driver Graham Rahal called him his "hero." Even former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman retweeted him.
The fame hasn't gone to his head, though. Sgt. Wheeles has responded to the hype on Twitter humbly: "Wow ... I am overwhelmed. You all are amazing! Just trying to do my part to make the roadways safer for the traveling public."
Seeing the overwhelming response to a common-sense driving courtesy has us hoping for a better future in the passing lane. Now, if only we could get a message about the zipper merge to go viral ...
