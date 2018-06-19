Play Gran Turismo Sport with a Nissan, win a trip to the NISMO Festival

Nissan has done some pretty cool stuff with Polyphony Digital and that company's video game series, Gran Turismo. One of the coolest was the GT Academy, in which top players of the game had the chance to become a real race car driver. Nissan is now following up on the program with one of slightly lower stakes, but still a cool reward: a trip to Japan to see the NISMO Festival at Fuji Speedway, and a visit to Polyphony Digital's studio.
Naturally, the way to win this prize is to play Gran Turismo Sport. The game will feature an online multiplayer series called the Manufacturers Series, an FIA-sanctioned racing series. Players will be able to represent different manufacturers, and to qualify for Nissan's prize, they'll have to race using a Nissan. As the series wraps up, Nissan will award the prize to the best driver from each of three regions: the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Europe/Middle East. Those drivers will also get a package of Nissan-branded clothes and a coach for the final race of the series.
Players in Europe even get some bonuses. The top 12 players will get to go to the Blancpain GT endurance race in Barcelona. The top driver also gets a trip to the Nissan Training Camp at Silverstone in the U.K.
So if you've been wanting to go to the NISMO Festival, start practicing your virtual driving skills. The competition is sure to be fierce.
