2018 Pikes Peak Hill Climb | The view above the clouds

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is this Sunday, June 24, meaning that Tuesday kicked off a week of practice for the competitors. And on day one, the Race to the Clouds was a race above the clouds, as you'll see from this gallery.
Some 61 competitors in a dozen categories will race the clock. We'll be there shooting images and sharing them with you. For details on each day's practice times, go to the event website.
Some 61 competitors in a dozen categories will race the clock. We'll be there shooting images and sharing them with you. For details on each day's practice times, go to the event website.